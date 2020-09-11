India may see 7 million COVID-19 cases by October, says study by BITS Pilani

The team has recently communicated its findings to the 'International Journal of Infectious Diseases' published by the well known publisher Elsevier. "Our results, obtained using a model based on statistical learning techniques applied to the existing data, indicate that India is likely to become the top COVID-19 country in the world, surpassing the United States by about the first week of October, that is in about a month's time. The total number of cases is also likely to cross the 70 -lakh mark by this time. The figure however is contingent on the number of tests being carried out," Dr Radhika said in an email communication to PTI.