India may see current account surplus in FY21: Chief Economic Advisor

NEW DELHI : India may see a current account surplus in FY21 due to fall in imports, KV Subramanian chief economic adviser (CEA) said on Monday.

“The covid crisis was a negative shock to demand. This is reflected in the fact that this year we may be having a current account surplus. In Q1 (April-June) we had almost a $20 billion current account surplus. Even if we don’t see a similar performance in the subsequent quarters, we are still likely to have a current account surplus, together with the emphasis on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and the behavioral change that is being attempted," Subramanian said at a virtual industry event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday.

India posted a current account surplus of $19.8 billion in the April-June quarter due to a sharp drop in imports as compared to exports, led by a sharp fall in consumption amid the covid-induced nationwide lockdown. A surplus in the current account implies that a country is a net lender to the rest for the world. While surplus in the current account can enable the government's deficit to be financed easily, it is also an indication of surplus in savings, amid fear of unemployment.

“Earlier economic crises used to be due to overheating of economies, but the covid-19 crisis is one of underheating of the economy," CEA said.

“Current account surplus: what that means is that the main risk from covid which we recognized was that it might impact growth in the short run," Subramanian said, adding that the spirit of the reforms announced by the government is such that medium to long-term growth of economy is not impacted.

Since March, the Union government has rolled out a series of relief measures to support the poor and the businesses as well as announced economic initiatives such as agriculture and labour reforms to aid economic recovery.

According to Subramanian, the larger idea is to change the macro configuration of the economy towards sectors that are employment intensive, especially in agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Similarly, the government is also focusing on the formalization of the economy, which would not only build resilience among companies and also create more employment opportunities.

“Now this is important because if we need sustained growth, it can only happen through robust job creation in the economy…job creation is the one that actually puts money in the hands of people," he said.

In September, Mint reported that almost six million white-collar workers, including engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants and analysts, lost their jobs between May and August. This was mainly despite opening up of the economy in June after over two-month long lockdown beginning March.

