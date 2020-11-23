India may see current account surplus in FY21: Chief Economic Advisor

“The covid crisis was a negative shock to demand. This is reflected in the fact that this year we may be having a current account surplus. In Q1 (April-June) we had almost a $20 billion current account surplus. Even if we don’t see a similar performance in the subsequent quarters, we are still likely to have a current account surplus, together with the emphasis on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and the behavioral change that is being attempted," Subramanian said at a virtual industry event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday.