India may see a surge in Covid cases in Jan, official said citing previous trends but added, ‘the severity of the infection is less’
With COVID becoming a menace again in several countries, official sources citing previous trends said that India may see a surge in Covid cases in January. And also cited that the ‘next 40 days going to be crucial’.
"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said, as reported by the news agency PTI.
The latest spike in cases in China and some other countries is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7. And official sources claim that owing to the high transmissibility, the variant can infect upto 16 persons.
The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.
What do experts claim?
Most experts are of the opinion that Omicron sub-variant BF.7. cannot create havoc in India.
Virologist Gagandeep Kang said that India is unlikely to see a surge owing to the hybrid immunity.
In India, we already have XBB and BF.7 (the 2 being hyped as new monsters). They are, like all Omicron subvariants, very good at infecting people because they escape the immune response that prevents infection, she tweeted last week.
Our population is vaccinated with the primary series, & has had high rates of infection (90% estimated). Most infections were during Omicron, & this gives us hybrid immunity, she also said.
Adding to the thought, IIT Kanpur Professor Manindra Manindra Agrawal, who is part of the IIT sutra covid model, said that ‘there is no cause for alarm in India’.
He further explains we continue to have > 98% population with natural immunity. So I do not see any reason for concern. Over time, some percentage will lose natural immunity, and it may cause a small ripple, but it is very unlikely that a significant rise will occur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. It has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.
