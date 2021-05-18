India may seek trade pacts with Quad partners US, Oz after FTA with UK, EU

“After we walked out of the RCEP, it appeared as if India was withdrawing from such global processes," said Biswajit Dhar, a professor of international trade at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. “The big message that India is trying to give (by announcing its intention to start trade talks with the UK and EU) is that India is not going into a shell," Dhar said. “I think in terms of repositioning itself in the global space, India may like to look at an FTA with Australia. Australia is a natural partner, also within the Quad," he said. “The government may also look at a (trade) deal with the US, extending the Quad alliance into this economic space," he said.