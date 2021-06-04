India may soon decide on vaccinating children against Covid-19: Govt

“Child cohort is not a small cohort, if it is between 12 to 18 years, this itself is about 13 to 14 crore population and for which we will need about 25-26 crore doses. We need to vaccinate first those who are most vulnerable. We cannot have some people getting and others not getting. So, we will have to take this into account when we strategize and make a decision based on how many doses of which vaccines are available," he said.