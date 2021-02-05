India may take a decade to develop fighter jet engine: BN Kalyani, Bharat Forge

Many companies in India are going to emerge very strong in this sector in the next five years. As far as Indian companies are concerned and the technology ownership is Indian is largely coming out of the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) process. I think DRDO is the central pillar which is creating defence technology. And the model that the DRDO is now adopting for the last few years is getting more and more industry partners right in the beginning of every programme making them do part developments on their own. So, there is a huge change in the whole ecosystem that is coming up. We had a DRDO seminar today (Thursday) and the theme was you have one DRDO and if you have 100 companies that are working with DRDO and they have their own little R& D centres then you have 100 mini DRDOs and the result of this is exponential. It is not just a participation of 100 companies, you get exponential results and that is what you are beginning to see in India as a matter of fact.