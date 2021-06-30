India may soon come up with a new playbook for covid-19 testing according to which individuals with covid symptoms will be prioritized for testing regardless of vaccination status or disease history. This is in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest guidance for national SARS-CoV-2 testing strategies and diagnostic capacities. It comes against the backdrop of new SARS-CoV-2 virus variants surfacing around the country.

India has so far administered over 320 million covid-19 vaccine doses, but many among the fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from the disease seem to be reluctant to take a test considering the limited diagnostic infrastructure. Furthermore, with mutant variants such as alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and delta-plus surfacing, infections have been reported even among fully vaccinated people.

WHO has said if resources are limited and it is not possible to test all symptomatic people, individuals who are at the risk of developing severe disease, health workers, in-patients in health facilities, and the first symptomatic individual or subset of symptomatic individuals in a closed setting, such as long-term care facilities in the setting of a suspected outbreak, should be prioritized for testing. Testing of symptomatic people should be prioritized over testing asymptomatic individuals, but testing of asymptomatic individuals can be informative to follow up contacts of confirmed cases or healthcare and long-term care facility workers who are frequently exposed to the virus, WHO said.

“India has been changing its testing strategy from time to time depending upon the epidemiological situation of the virus. The WHO recommendations are being evaluated by the covid-19 testing task force. If suitable for the country, the guidelines would be adopted. India has been focussing on testing symptomatic persons since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so," said Dr Rajni Kant, director, Regional Medical Research Centre, and head, research management, policy, planning and coordination of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We are increasing our laboratory infrastructure and there is no shortage in testing. Testing is critical for controlling the pandemic, and we aim to increase testing to more than 4.5 million a day," he said.

WHO disapproved the practice of serological survey to screen population for covid-19 and allowing covid self tests. “Widespread testing of asymptomatic populations, including through self-testing, is not recommended based on lack of evidence on impact and cost-effectiveness of such approaches and the concern that this approach risks diverting resources from higher priority testing indications," said WHO.

“Member states that consider policies to test outside these recommendations should do so only if timely and reliable testing of suspected cases is maintained as the priority strategy, there are available human and financial resources for testing, reporting, isolation, contact tracing, and follow-up of all tested positive individuals," it said.

It is critical for all SARS-CoV-2 testing to be linked to public health actions to ensure appropriate clinical care and support and to carry out contact tracing to break the chain of transmission, the apex global public health agency said.

Mutation-detecting NAAT (Neuclic Acid Amplification Test) assays may be used as a screening tool for covid variants, but the presence of a variant should be confirmed through sequencing, it said. “We have written to states that they should check for mutant viruses and follow the WHO guidance," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, ICMR division of epidemiology and communicable diseases.

