India may tweak its testing strategy as variants emerge

WHO has said if resources are limited and it is not possible to test all symptomatic people, individuals who are at the risk of developing severe disease, health workers, in-patients in health facilities, and the first symptomatic individual or subset of symptomatic individuals in a closed setting, such as long-term care facilities in the setting of a suspected outbreak, should be prioritized for testing. Testing of symptomatic people should be prioritized over testing asymptomatic individuals, but testing of asymptomatic individuals can be informative to follow up contacts of confirmed cases or healthcare and long-term care facility workers who are frequently exposed to the virus, WHO said.