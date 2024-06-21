’We oppose…’: India on Canadian Parliament observing ‘one minute silence’ in Hardeep Nijjar’s memory

  • Reacting to Canadian Parliament observing one minute silence in Hardeep Nijjar's memory, India on Friday said that it opposes any move giving political space to extremism.

Updated05:25 PM IST
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (HT)
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (HT)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to the Canadian Parliament recently observing "one minute silence" in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's memory, and said that they oppose any such move.

"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and those advocating violence," said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a weekly briefing.

Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing, had led to severe strain in relations between the two countries.

However, India dismissed the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated."

In 2023, Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are probing Nijjar's murder. Four Indian nationals have also been arrested in this connection by the RCMP.

MEA on Khalistani 'Citizen's Courts' in Canada

Speaking on Khalistani 'Citizen's Courts' in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that time again, they have said that Khalistani activities are a matter of serious concern for India. "We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action. Political space provided to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence must stop, and they must take action," Jaiswal said.

According to PTI, India on Thursday issued a note verbale or diplomatic note to the Canadian high commission conveying its serious objection to the latest actions by the Khalistani elements.

Trudeau meets Modi

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit in Italy.

There is an "alignment" on several "big issues" with India and he sees an "opportunity" to engage with the new Indian government, Justin Trudeau days after his meeting with Modi.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
