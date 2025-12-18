India proposes perpetual licensing and uniform testing for medical devices
Regulatory overhaul aims to cut compliance burdens, improve safety, and attract investment in India’s $15B medical devices sector
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to scrap expiry-based licences for medical devices and introduce perpetual approvals alongside uniform lab testing rules, according to two officials and a draft notification reviewed by Mint. The move aims to cut compliance burdens in a sector valued at $14-15 billion and projected to double by 2030.