India MedTech Expo to take place from 17-19 Jan Next Year: Centre

India MedTech Expo to take place from 17-19 Jan Next Year: Centre1 min read . 11:02 PM IST
The first edition of India MedTech Expo will begin on 17 January next year. The three-day expo will be held in at Aerocity Grounds in New Delhi
The Ministry of Chemical and Fertiliser (C&F) on Wednesday said that the India MedTech Expo (IMTE), the first-ever Expo of Indian Medtech Industry will take place from 17th to 19th January 2023 at Aerocity Grounds in New Delhi.
The event is organized with an objective to create opportunities to network and explore collaborations both for the sector’s growth in India and its potential contribution globally, by bringing together all the stakeholders such as PLI participants, start-ups, MSMEs, Innovative entrepreneurs, R&D facilities, Incubators, public and private hospitals, Industry at large, Academia, Research institutions, Investors, State governments, MedTech parks and key Government officials for taking the sector on a forward growth trajectory.
India MedTech Expo (IMTE), a three-day long event is the 1st edition of India MedTech Expo, organized by the department of pharmaceuticals in close association with all the medical devices industry associations.
The event is being coordinated by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The Expo is planned around the theme “Future of Device, Diagnostics & Digital". TIndia MedTech Expo has received tremendous response from the MedTech Industry, which has come forward in large numbers and given their confirmation for participation.
So far, about more than 150 start-ups, 275 Indian & International Medical Device companies and MSME units, 50 research institutions, etc. have confirmed their participation in the Expo.
Over 376 foreign buyers entries have been received out of which selected 200+ foreign buyers will be hosted for B2B engagement.
The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be 11 Bn USD and the sector in India is at a growth stage with a CAGR of 10-12% over the last decade and has the potential to reach $ 50 bn by 2030. The proposed Expo will create visibility of the medical devices ecosystem to the world and build a brand identity for the Indian MedTech sector.
