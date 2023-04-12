India meets international standards for aviation safety: FAA

India meets international standards for aviation safety: FAA2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:30 PM IST
FAA has informed DGCA on 12th April 2023 that India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight of the Chicago Convention & its annexes and continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 status which was last assessed in July 2018
India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight, the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration has said after a comprehensive assessment of Indian aviation regulatory ecosystem.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×