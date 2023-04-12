India meets international standards for aviation safety: FAA

India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight, the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration has said after a comprehensive assessment of Indian aviation regulatory ecosystem.

“FAA has informed DGCA on 12th April 2023 that India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight of the Chicago Convention & its annexes and continues to retain FAA IASA (International Aviation Safety Assessment) Category 1 status which was last assessed in July 2018," Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Air carriers of Category 1 countries are permitted to operate and expand their services to destinations in the US and establish codeshare agreements with US air carriers. This program determines whether a country’s oversight of its airlines that operate, or seek to operate, into the US, or codeshare with a US airline, complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The IASA also program focuses on a country’s ability to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices for personnel licensing, operation of aircraft, and airworthiness of aircraft) to the International Convention on Civil Aviation “Chicago Convention."

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, was signed in December 1944 in Chicago. It established the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations charged with coordinating international air travel. The Convention establishes rules of airspace, aircraft registration and safety, security, and sustainability, and details the rights of the signatories in relation to air travel.

The FAA, under its IASA program, conducted an audit of DGCA from 25-29 October 2021 in the areas covering aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing. The IASA assessment was followed by final consultations on 25-26 April 2022 and further review by FAA in July 2022 and September 2022.

The US aviation regulator further stated that DGCA has demonstrated a commitment towards ensuring an effective safety oversight of India’s aviation system and appreciated the positive manner in which DGCA has worked with them.

India’s Category 1 determination has come at a time when the Indian aviation is on a high growth trajectory and air carriers in India have major capacity induction and expansion plans. Currently, airlines in India have over 700 commercial aircraft in operation and less than 800 airplanes are on order.

In the recent audit by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), India scored an Effective Implementation (EI) of 85.65% from the previous EI of 69.95%, a significant jump in its global ranking. The audit was conducted in the areas of legislation, organization, personnel licensing, operations, airworthiness and aerodromes.