Heavy rains to lash Northeast, east India as monsoon advances; heatwave persists in parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next six to seven days, as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon across large parts of the country.

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According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to progress into more areas of western, central and eastern India in the coming days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of South Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in a statement.

Monsoon march The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on 4 June, three days after its normal onset date of 1 June. It has already covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, a large part of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and the entire northeastern region.

Also Read | Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

India receives nearly 70% of its annual rainfall through the southwest monsoon, making it critical for kharif sowing. A favourable monsoon can boost rural demand, support consumption and aid overall economic growth.

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While eastern and northeastern states are likely to witness intense precipitation, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets of Marathwada and Vidarbha over the next three to four days.

Heatwave warning The IMD has forecast a gradual increase in maximum temperatures across several parts of the country over the coming days, with heatwave conditions expected in parts of Maharashtra.

According to the latest weather outlook, maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius (°C) till 18 June. Thereafter, no significant change is expected.

Central India is also likely to witness a gradual rise in daytime temperatures till 16 June, followed by relatively stable conditions. In Maharashtra, temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged until 18 June. However, a gradual decline of 2-3°C is likely during 19-20 June.

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No significant change in maximum temperatures is anticipated over the rest of the country through 19 June.

Also Read | IMD to use AI to give farmers 10-day warning before monsoon hits

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for isolated pockets of Marathwada from 15-17 June and Vidarbha from 15-16 June. Residents in these regions have been advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra between 15 and 17 June. Warm night conditions are also very likely in isolated areas of Konkan & Goa from 15-16 June, potentially causing discomfort due to limited nighttime cooling.

Maximum temperatures were in the range of 36-40°C at many places across central and adjoining east India, parts of northwest India, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra and Telangana on 13 June. Temperatures remained below 36°C across most other parts of the country.

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The highest maximum temperature of 41.9°C was recorded in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Fishermen alert The IMD has issued a multi-day marine warning for fishermen operating in both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

In the Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised to avoid the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin region, Sri Lanka coast, large parts of the south Bay of Bengal, areas adjoining the Odisha coast, the Andaman Sea and parts of the Myanmar coast between 14 and 19 June.

In the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts, as well as adjoining regions of the southwest, west-central and northeast Arabian Sea during the forecast period.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.