NEW DELHI: India's mineral production grew a modest growth of 4% year-on-year in March, as output of major minerals such as coal, bauxite, crude oil slipped marginally during the month. Production of iron ore, natural gas and zinc concentrates rose.

According to a ministry of mines, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for March 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) was at 144.6, up 4% on year.

As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines, cumulative growth during April- March 2021-22 was at 12.2%.

Production of important minerals during the month was as follows - coal 958 lakh tonnes, lignite 60 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2813 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonne, bauxite 2031 thousand tonne.

The production of important minerals showing positive year-on-year growth during March included iron Ore (19.2%), phosphorite (17.4%), lignite (16.2%), gold (13.8%), zinc concentrates (10.9%), natural gas (U) (7.6%), and magnesite (6.3%).