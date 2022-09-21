India mineral production slips 3.3% in July

Coal production stood at 603 lakh tonne in July, while lignite output was at 33 lakh tonne. Natural gas (utilised) production stood at 2,811 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 25 lakh tonne, while limestone’s output stood at 306 lakh tonne.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Mineral production in the country fell 3.3% year-on-year July, as per government data released on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Mineral production in the country fell 3.3% year-on-year July, as per government data released on Wednesday.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for July stood at 101.1, which was 3.3% lower than the level recorded in corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for July stood at 101.1, which was 3.3% lower than the level recorded in corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.
According to figures released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), mineral production during April- July rose 6.1% on year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to figures released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), mineral production during April- July rose 6.1% on year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coal production stood at 603 lakh tonne in July, while lignite output was at 33 lakh tonne. Natural gas (utilised) production stood at 2,811 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 25 lakh tonne, while limestone’s output stood at 306 lakh tonne.
Coal production stood at 603 lakh tonne in July, while lignite output was at 33 lakh tonne. Natural gas (utilised) production stood at 2,811 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 25 lakh tonne, while limestone’s output stood at 306 lakh tonne.
The production of important minerals showing positive growth during July this year over July last year include, phosphorite, coal, copper and zinc.