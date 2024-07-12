Modi govt declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government declared June 25 as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas (संजिधान हत्या दििस)". In a gazette notification on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs noted that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It said the Centre decided to observe the June 25 every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to "pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future."

It added that the people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy," it said.

Why June 25 be observed as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the notification on X and said, "This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency."

Shah said in a series of posts on X that on June 25, 1975, "the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation".

"Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced," the home minister said.

Shah said the decision made by PM Narendra Modi-led government is “intended to honor the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government".

“The observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defense of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors," Shah added.

