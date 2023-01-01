Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge: Report

1 min read . 12:33 PM ISTReuters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image: ANI)

  • Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

India's Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China to ensure domestic availability for any COVID-19 surges, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

Also Read: Covid: ‘Death rates much higher in unvaccinated': Former WHO chief scientist

The pharma companies were also asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the source said.

