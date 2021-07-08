India monitoring situation in Afghanistan

Earlier this week, the Indian embassy in Kabul had said that Indian consulates in Mazar-e-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south were operating normally. This came amid media reports of many countries closing their consulates in the north of the country given the heavy fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan forces for the upper hand after the exit of the US forces from the countries. On 2 July, the US vacated the Bagram base – its biggest military facility in Afghanistan and the nerve centre of its operations for the past 20 years.

