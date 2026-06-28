Will El Niño derail India's monsoon this year?

Research has shown that the Indian monsoon has waxed and waned over the decades. The influence of the El Nino weather phenomenon on the Indian monsoon also appears to change across decades. According to an article on the website of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology: “There have been alternating periods extending to three to four decades with less and more frequent weak monsoons over India. For example, the 44-year period from 1921 to 1964 witnessed just three drought years; during such epochs, the monsoon was found to be less correlated with the ENSO (El Nino). During periods like that from 1965 to 1987, which had as many as 10 drought years out of 23, the monsoon was found to be strongly linked to the ENSO.”