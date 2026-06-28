Will El Niño derail India's monsoon this year?

The southwest monsoon in India got off to a weak start this year, raising concerns over rainfall, agriculture and the broader economy. As of 24 June, the cumulative monsoon rainfall across the country was 41.6% below normal. Even before the season began, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rainfall during the monsoon season (June to September) at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), with the government saying on 29 May that below-normal rainfall was likely over most parts of the country.