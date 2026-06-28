Will El Niño derail India's monsoon this year?

The southwest monsoon in India got off to a weak start this year, raising concerns over rainfall, agriculture and the broader economy. As of 24 June, the cumulative monsoon rainfall across the country was 41.6% below normal. Even before the season began, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rainfall during the monsoon season (June to September) at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), with the government saying on 29 May that below-normal rainfall was likely over most parts of the country.
The southwest monsoon in India got off to a weak start this year, raising concerns over rainfall, agriculture and the broader economy. As of 24 June, the cumulative monsoon rainfall across the country was 41.6% below normal. Even before the season began, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rainfall during the monsoon season (June to September) at 90% of the long-period average (LPA), with the government saying on 29 May that below-normal rainfall was likely over most parts of the country.
According to news reports citing agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, contingency plans have been activated across 315 ‘vulnerable’ districts. A key factor behind this year’s weak monsoon is the El Niño phenomenon. While the impact of El Niño on global weather patterns has been known for centuries, its impact on the Indian monsoon is complicated and variable.
According to news reports citing agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, contingency plans have been activated across 315 ‘vulnerable’ districts. A key factor behind this year’s weak monsoon is the El Niño phenomenon. While the impact of El Niño on global weather patterns has been known for centuries, its impact on the Indian monsoon is complicated and variable.
Widespread deficit
Officially, the monsoon season extends from the start of June to the end of September. It accounts for almost three-fourths of India’s annual rainfall. This year, however, the season is off to a dry start; three weeks into June, vast regions of the country are experiencing a severe rainfall deficit compared to historical averages.
Large parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and parts of coastal and central Karnataka are already experiencing deficient or excessively deficient rainfall. The monsoon's arrival in Kerala was delayed, and it reached Mumbai about two weeks later than usual. The only part of India where rainfall is expected to be normal is the northeast. Meanwhile, above-normal heatwave days are expected across large parts of India, especially the north.
Grim prognosis
A weak start in June does not necessarily derail the entire monsoon. In 2019, for instance, June rainfall trailed its long-period average (LPA) by 31%, yet the season concluded with an 11.8% surplus. Similarly, in 2024, June precipitation fell 11% below the LPA, but robust late-season rains pushed the overall four-month total to nearly 8% above the average. LPA is the average rainfall for the month or period calculated across a 50-year period (1971 to 2020), and is the benchmark against which current rainfall is measured.
Even so, the prognosis for 2026 is worrisome. As of 24 June, 72% of India’s 714 districts had ‘deficient’ or ‘large deficient’ rainfall—that is, rainfall in these districts was well below the LPA. As many as 34% of districts experienced ‘large deficient’ rainfall—below its long-period average by 60% or more. As many as 23 of 33 districts in Chhattisgarh and 25 of 36 districts in Maharashtra experienced ‘large deficient’ rainfall. If this rainfall situation persists, some of the districts could slide into drought.
Drought danger
In the context of drought, meteorologists track a metric called the Aridity Anomaly Index (AAI). The AAI goes beyond just measuring rainfall over a particular area to assess how much moisture is available to plants and vegetation. When rainfall is plentiful, the water needs of plants are fully met, and excess water is either absorbed into the soil or travels beyond to recharge groundwater. When rainfall is deficient, plants are forced to extract water from the soil, causing it to lose moisture.
High AAI values indicate greater moisture stress and, consequently, a higher risk of drought. As of 17 June, the last date for which this data calculation was available, almost the entire band of central India, ranging from Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west to coastal Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh in the east, was experiencing moderate to severe arid conditions.
Long-term decline
India is seeing a long-term decline in monsoon rainfall. Until the mid-1960s, the 10-year moving average of monsoon rainfall was around 900-950 mm per year. Following the nationwide drought of 1967, the long-term average began to decline, settling around 860-880 mm per year. In 2025, seasonal monsoon rainfall stood at 893 mm.
Research has shown that the Indian monsoon has waxed and waned over the decades. The influence of the El Nino weather phenomenon on the Indian monsoon also appears to change across decades. According to an article on the website of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology: “There have been alternating periods extending to three to four decades with less and more frequent weak monsoons over India. For example, the 44-year period from 1921 to 1964 witnessed just three drought years; during such epochs, the monsoon was found to be less correlated with the ENSO (El Nino). During periods like that from 1965 to 1987, which had as many as 10 drought years out of 23, the monsoon was found to be strongly linked to the ENSO.”
El Niño factor
The El Niño weather phenomenon is characterized by an abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. It weakens the normal trade winds, severely disrupting global weather patterns and triggering widespread drought, floods, and temperature rises. These conditions can have a profound impact on the Indian monsoon, the lifeblood of India's agrarian economy, which supports over half of its population and critical water reserves.
Recently, researchers argued that the El Niño-Indian monsoon relationship has become stronger again since 2000. However, this connection remains complex and unpredictable. For instance, 1997 saw one of the strongest El Niño events on record, yet the Indian monsoon remained surprisingly normal. Conversely, 2009 was not an El Niño year, but India suffered a devastating 18% rainfall deficit. For this year, the IMD forecasts that El Niño conditions will strengthen, potentially weakening the monsoon and triggering cascading effects on rural livelihoods, consumption, food security and economic growth.
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