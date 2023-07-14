India has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to huge destruction including several deaths, landslides, waterlogging, and other rain-related incidents. The weather forecasting agency said that the confluence of a western disturbance and monsoon winds have caused the incessant rainfall.

Schools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India, killing more than 100 people over two weeks, officials said Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued rainfall alerts for several states for the next few days. Uttarakhand is on red alert today and an orange alert during 15-17 July. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Assam on 14 July.

In Delhi, IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms from July 14 to July 20. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would likely be 35 and 26 degrees respectively today.

List of states affected by rain-related incidents in India

Delhi: Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage. A total of 10 schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra will be closed today due to a flood-like situation.

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city.

Himachal Pradesh: As many as 91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury from June 24 to July 13. Over 1000 roads in the state are still closed, and more than 5000 water supply schemes have been damaged. The continuous rain has triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in significant destruction across Himachal Pradesh.

While giving updates on the current situation of Himachal Pradesh DIG (NDRF) Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was traveling. He also visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in the Seraj constituency of district Mandi and took stock of the situation at Thunag market.

Uttarakhand: A woman from Gujarat was killed while two people went missing in separate rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said. In Rudraprayag district, a girl from Gujarat’s Surat was killed and a youth from Bihar was injured in a landslide in the Morani area. In the Tehri district, while crossing a drain near Nandgaon on the Tehri-Ghansali road, two ‘kanwariyas’ riding a motorcycle were hit by a landslide.

Three bike-borne people fell into Malan River when a bridge, connecting Kotdwar to Bhabar in Pauri district, collapsed amid heavy rains. While Prashant Dabral (32) is missing, two others were injured in the accident. A search operation is on to trace him, police said. In another incident, a landslide at Bhatwadisain near Gaurikund buried a car under its debris, injuring its driver, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Punjab: As many as 1,058 villages of 14 districts in Punjab are affected by floods, according to an official statement. The affected villages include 364 in Rupnagar, 268 in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 250 in Patiala, 71 in Jalandhar, 30 in Moga, 25 in Hoshiarpur, 16 in Ludhiana, three each in Sangrur and Ferozepur, and six in Tarn Taran, it said.

At gaushalas in Brahman Majra, Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, 800 bovines have been saved is rescue operations, the statement issued here said. Cattle deaths have been reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar, it said. The statement said 6,300 hens have died in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and eight piglets, seven pigs and a goat in Sirhind City due to floods.

Uttar Pradesh: As many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials here said. Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said.

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm.

