India Monsoon flood update: Heavy rainfall creates havoc in THESE Indian states. Check weather updates here4 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in India has caused destruction, including deaths, landslides, and waterlogging. Schools and colleges have been closed in northern India due to record monsoon rains. The India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall alerts for several states.
India has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to huge destruction including several deaths, landslides, waterlogging, and other rain-related incidents. The weather forecasting agency said that the confluence of a western disturbance and monsoon winds have caused the incessant rainfall.
