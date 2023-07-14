While giving updates on the current situation of Himachal Pradesh DIG (NDRF) Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was traveling. He also visited the flood-hit Thunag Sub-division in the Seraj constituency of district Mandi and took stock of the situation at Thunag market.