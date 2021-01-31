Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Skymet
The monsoon season is considered normal when total rains are recorded between 96% and 104% of the national average of just over 88 centimeters (45 inches)

India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Skymet

2 min read . 04:15 PM IST Agencies

There is sufficient cooling in the Pacific Ocean now and La Nina conditions are at the peak, Skymet said, adding that initial readings indicate that there are still risks in some areas

India should experience a “normal" June-September monsoon season as the effects of the La Nina weather pattern ease, according to a report by Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd.

India should experience a “normal" June-September monsoon season as the effects of the La Nina weather pattern ease, according to a report by Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd.

“There is sufficient cooling in the Pacific Ocean now and La Nina conditions are at the peak," the private forecaster said on its website on Sunday, adding that initial readings indicate that there are still risks in some areas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt ready to answer all questions in 2nd half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST

Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against US to protect its interests

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST

Bird flu: First cases of Avian influenza confirmed in J-K's Udhampur, Poonch

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST

South Africa orders 20 mn Pfizer vaccines: Report

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

“There is sufficient cooling in the Pacific Ocean now and La Nina conditions are at the peak," the private forecaster said on its website on Sunday, adding that initial readings indicate that there are still risks in some areas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt ready to answer all questions in 2nd half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST

Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against US to protect its interests

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST

Bird flu: First cases of Avian influenza confirmed in J-K's Udhampur, Poonch

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST

South Africa orders 20 mn Pfizer vaccines: Report

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"2021 could be one of the ‘normal’ Monsoon years making a sound start and ending within the upper half of normal range, range of normal rainfall is 96-104% of LPA (880.6mm)," according to the weather office.

Monsoon is the largest and most challenging seasonal weather phenomenon. There are precursors to get an early glimpse and gauge its health during the four-month-long season.

The monsoon season is critical for Indian agriculture as it not only irrigates fields directly, but also fills reservoirs for crops sown in the winter. The season shapes the livelihood of millions and influences food prices. Insufficient rain in the country, the world’s second-largest producer of rice and wheat, often leads to drinking-water shortages, lower crop output and higher imports of commodities such as edible oils.

About 60% to 90% of the country’s total annual rainfall occurs during the four-month monsoon season across different states, except the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which gets only about 35% of its annual rainfall during the period, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Last year, the monsoon was driven by the La Nina phenomenon -- when the equatorial Pacific cools - which is peaking at present. La Nina will decline during the spring and turn neutral later through the monsoon season, Skymet said.

Skymet has been predicting Monsoon since 2012 and will be releasing the report on prospects of Monsoon 2021 soon, it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.