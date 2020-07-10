Subscribe
Home >News >India >India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Narendra Modi

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST PTI

  • The Rewa solar power plant will not only supply power to Madhya Pradesh, but also to the Delhi Metro, PM Modi said
  • Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500 hectare plot of land

, Jul 10 (PTI) India has emerged as the most attractive global market for clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Launching a 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, Modi also said the state will emerge as a major hub for clean and cheap power in the country.

"Solar energy is sure, pure and secure and the country is now among the top five solar power producers in the world," he said.

The Rewa solar power plant will not only supply power to Madhya Pradesh, but also to the Delhi Metro, Modi said.

This Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500 hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare).

The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

