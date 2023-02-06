India most suitable destination for renewable energy investments: PM Modi
India’s energy demand will be highest in the present decade which presents an opportunity for investors and stakeholders of the industry. India’s share in global oil demand is 5% which is expected to rise to 11%, whereas demand for gas is expected to rise up to 500%.
New Delhi: Inviting global investors to India’s energy space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country was the most suitable destination for investments in renewable energy space. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the India Energy Week 2023, the prime minister urged stakeholders to explore every possibility related to India’s energy sector and get involved with it.
