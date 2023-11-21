India mourns death of Dr SS Badrinath, founder of Chennai's Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital
Dr SS Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai, passed away at 83, leaving behind a legacy of accessible and quality eye care for the economically disadvantaged.
India bids farewell to Dr SS Badrinath, whose demise was recently confirmed. Renowned for establishing Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai, he was a beacon of hope in the field of ophthalmology and charitable healthcare. Rama Suganthan, Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Congress, confirmed the passing of Dr Badrinath. He was 83.