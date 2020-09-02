New Delhi: India for the first time made it to the top 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 released on Wednesday.

Moving up four positions since 2019, India becomes the third most innovative lower middle-income economy in the world, according to the report. India at the 48 spot also retains the highest rank in the Central and Southern Asia region.

India ranks in the top 15 in indicators such as information and communications technology (ICT) services exports, government online services, graduates in science and engineering, and R&D-intensive global companies.

The report has attributed the improvement to universities such as the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay and Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, and its top scientific publications stating that India is the lower middle-income economy with the highest innovation quality.

Switzerland is the world’s most-innovative economy followed by Sweden, the United States of America (U.S.), the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the Netherlands, according to the GII 2020. The two economies in Northern America, the U.S. and Canada, rank in the top 20 in this year’s GII.

The report pointed out that the covid-19 crisis hit the innovation landscape at a time when innovation was flourishing. In 2018, research and development (R&D) spending grew by 5.2%, i.e., significantly faster than global gross domestic product (GDP) growth, after rebounding strongly from the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Venture capital (VC) and the use of intellectual property (IP) were at an all-time high.

The GII 2020 theme is Who Will Finance Innovation? One of the GII findings is that the money to fund innovative ventures is drying up. VC deals are in sharp decline across North America, Asia, and Europe.

The impact of this shortage in innovation finance will be uneven, with the negative effects felt more heavily by early-stage VCs, by R&D-intensive start-ups, and in countries that are not typically VC hotspots, the GII 2020 report said which is in its 13th edition this year, is co-published by Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO, a specialized agency of the United Nations). The index reviews 131 countries and their economy profiles, including data, ranks, and strengths and weaknesses.

The report highlighted that the covid-19 crisis has already catalyzed innovation in many new and traditional sectors, such as health, education, tourism and retail.

The geography of innovation continues to shift, the GII 2020 showed. Over the years, India, China, the Philippines, and Viet Nam are the economies with the most significant progress in their GII innovation ranking over time. All four are now in the top 50.

The top-performing economies in the GII are still almost exclusively from the high-income group, with China (14th) remaining the only middle-income economy in the GII top 30. Malaysia (33rd) follows.

“The rapid, worldwide spread of the coronavirus requires fresh thinking to ensure a shared victory over this quintessential global challenge," said WIPO Director General Francis Gurry. “Even as we all grapple with the immediate human and economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic, governments need to ensure that rescue packages are future oriented and support the individuals, research institutes, companies and others with innovative and collaborative new ideas for the post-covid era. Innovations equal solutions, he said.

