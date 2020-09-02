The impact of this shortage in innovation finance will be uneven, with the negative effects felt more heavily by early-stage VCs, by R&D-intensive start-ups, and in countries that are not typically VC hotspots, the GII 2020 report said which is in its 13th edition this year, is co-published by Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO, a specialized agency of the United Nations). The index reviews 131 countries and their economy profiles, including data, ranks, and strengths and weaknesses.