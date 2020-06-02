India moves past Germany, France in covid-19 caseload

Meanwhile, India’s recovery rate is increasing even as the case fatality is going down. The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19% among covid-19 patients, the Union health ministry said on Monday. “The recovery rate on 18 May, was 38.29%. On 3 May, it was 26.59%. On 15 April, it was 11.42%. During the last 24 hours 4,835 covid-19 patients have been cured. So far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of the disease," the government said.