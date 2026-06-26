NEW DELHI: The Centre is moving to place the painkiller Tapentadol under stricter narcotics control, a step that would bring its manufacture, sale and distribution under the country’s toughest drug law amid rising concerns over abuse and diversion.
India moves to tighten control on Tapentadol amid abuse concerns
SummaryThe finance ministry has begun consultation to bring painkiller under narcotics law amid rising concerns over abuse, diversion and illegal trade.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is moving to place the painkiller Tapentadol under stricter narcotics control, a step that would bring its manufacture, sale and distribution under the country’s toughest drug law amid rising concerns over abuse and diversion.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.