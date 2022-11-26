India moving ahead with force, taking pride in diversity: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity, defying all initial apprehension about its stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.
New Delhi: India is moving ahead with full force and taking pride in its diversity, defying all initial apprehension about its stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.
Crediting the Constitution for this success, he said the spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India, that has been the mother of democracy in the world, and added "In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation.“
The Prime Minister expressed happiness that as the mother of democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the Constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country.
He said laws are being made easier and accessible for the common citizens and the judiciary is taking many steps to ensure timely justice.
“The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country. Be it people or institutions, our responsibilities are our first priority," the Prime Minister remarked. He said by following one’s ‘kartavya path’ the country can attain new heights of development.
The Prime Minister said in a week’s time, India is going to assume the G20 Presidency, and stressed on the need to promote the prestige and reputation of India in the world as a team. “It is our collective responsibility," he added, “The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened."
Underling the youth-centric spirit, the Prime Minister said that the constitution is known for its openness, being futuristic and its modern vision. He acknowledged the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India’s growth story.
Modi said, ‘We the people’ is a call, trust and an oath. This spirit of the constitution is the spirit of India, that has been the mother of democracy in the world", he said.
He said “I hope this Constitution Day will give more energy to our resolutions in this direction."
