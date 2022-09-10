‘Centre-State Science Conclave is an example of our mantra of Sabka Prayas. Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution’, PM Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is moving towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, while highlighting the role of science and technology in accelerating the country's development. Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing.
PM Modi said, "Centre-State Science Conclave is an example of our mantra of Sabka Prayas. Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and people associated with this field is very important." PM Modi expressed that for the development of 21st-century New India, science will play an important role in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors. Prime Minister urged citizens to celebrate the achievements of the scientists of the country with great enthusiasm.
"We should celebrate the achievements of our scientists. When we celebrate scientists and their innovations, science will become a part of our culture. Our government is moving forward with the vision of science-based development," PM said, while emphasising that the central government is working with the concept of science-based development. Since 2014, PM Modi said there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology.
"Investment in science and technology has increased since 2014. Due to the efforts of the government, India has been ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st in 2015. Today's youth quickly adapt to technology. We have to support them with full strength," Prime Minister noted adding that new India is marching ahead with the mantra of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan."
"We have to make India a global center of research and innovation in this Amrit Kaal. States should adopt best practices from other states. This will be a step towards ensuring timely and effective implementation of science-led development programs in the country," he said.
Additionally, PM said the state governments should emphasize on the creation of more scientific institutions and simplification of processes and according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.
