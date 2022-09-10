PM Modi said, "Centre-State Science Conclave is an example of our mantra of Sabka Prayas. Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and people associated with this field is very important." PM Modi expressed that for the development of 21st-century New India, science will play an important role in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors. Prime Minister urged citizens to celebrate the achievements of the scientists of the country with great enthusiasm.