India much better placed than other countries in fight against Covid-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India fared much better compared to some other countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic . PM Modi’s comments came during his inaugural address to mark the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

"Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives have been taken by the Government and in this people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations." Modi said in his virtual address.

"India's recovery rate is rising," he further added.

He further warned that the time was not apt to "let our guard down".

The prime minister greeted the Mar Thoma Metropolitan and wished him a "long life and best health."

"Dr Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about the removal of poverty and women empowerment," the prime minister said.





Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. https://t.co/9AUWwJgqZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2020

Followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad participated in the programme through video conference.

