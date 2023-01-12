India mulling over oil purchase from Guyana in long-term deal2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 03:52 PM IST
- India is looking towards participating in the oil and gas exploration sector of the South American nation
At a time of volatility in the energy markets due to geo-political situations, India is exploring a long-term oil deal with Guyana. In a statement on Thursday, the Union government informed that the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and the President of Guyana Mohammad Irfaan Ali discussed government-to-government cooperation in Guyana's hydrocarbons sector.