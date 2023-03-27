India mulls LNG reserve to avoid future shortages2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
India is reportedly considering the creation of a strategic reserve of LNG to protect against potential supply shortages.
India is reportedly considering the creation of a strategic reserve of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to protect against potential supply shortages or price spikes in the future, following the country's energy crisis last year, according to a senior executive at India's leading LNG importer.
