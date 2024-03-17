News
India mulls softening stand in FTA talks with UK
Summary
- Both countries have underscored the significance of finding a “feasible solution” to speed up the process
New Delhi: India is contemplating softening its stand on some of the contentious issues that have held up a free trade agreement with the UK, according to two people aware of the matter who expect the UK to do the same.
