India must acquire its third aircraft carrier, says retired vice admiral

I think the next indigenous aircraft carrier is very much needed and fits well with the role that India should play in the region, as well as for our security requirements. For a Navy like ours, integral air power has many strategic, operational and tactical advantages that cannot be replicated by shore-based air power. These include strengthening strategic stability in our areas of interest, conveying resolve and intent when and where required, deterrence, sea-control, trade and SLOC security, full integration of the air wing with the situation at sea, control and direction of aircraft for air combat and time critical targets, response time, persistence, and inherent flexibility. Having said that, I should add that the Navy recognizes that there are a few situations when shore-based air power can be of use at sea, and naval plans suitably incorporate such support.

