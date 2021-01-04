‘India must develop own standards for quality measurement’: PM Modi

India’s covid-19 vaccination programme, which is about to begin, will be the largest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, even as he urged the nation to develop its own standards for quality measurement.

India has broken into the top 50 of the Global Innovation Ranking and ranks 3rd in peer-reviewed science and engineering publications, which shows an emphasis on basic research, Modi said.

“Collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened. All the big companies of the world are establishing their research facilities in India. In recent years, the number of such facilities has increased significantly," he said in an address to the National Metrology Conclave 2021.

“The goal to achieve a self-reliant India involves quantity and quality. We should ensure that Made in India products not only meet global demand but also get global acceptance," Modi said.

At the same time, there is a need for India to develop its own standards, the prime minister said.

Over the decades, India had been dependent on “foreign standards" for quality and measurement, Modi said. “However, now India’s pace, progress, rise, image, and strength will be decided by our own standards," he said.

Modi lauded Indian scientists for helping develop two covid-19 vaccines. However, experts pointed out that India does not have any experience of adult mass vaccination.

“We do not have the experience of such a large scale, adult vaccination. However, we must not look at this challenge as something that’s going to happen all at once. This vaccination is going to happen in stages. It is possible to organise the effort in stages," said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the non-profit Public Health Foundation of India.

“It is not a one-time effort that’s going to happen within a matter of a few weeks. This is something that can be rolled out with proper planning and precision. By the time we actually pass the first stage, we will have more vaccines available as well. We will have greater availability and choice. Therefore, there will be a greater degree of equity across the country," Reddy said.

The day also saw vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu come to the defence of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine that has been cleared by the drugs regulator despite the phase 3 trials not having been completed.

“India is at the forefront of shielding humanity from the deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass-produce the much-needed vaccine and offer its own version as well. India’s indigenous vaccine (Covaxin) has certain unique features that are based on the whole virus approach," Naidu said in a social media post.

Developing and administering the vaccine is guided by a stringent protocol and strict monitoring of data without any compromise, he said. Naidu referred to the regulator’s assurance that it had conducted due diligence before giving its nod to the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

