More opening up is required from India, says UK minister
UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, who was in India for a G20 trade and investment summit in Jaipur and FTA talks, said the India-UK deal will set a “precedence” due to its unique nature.
NEW DELHI : India will have to do “more things" to match the UK’s far more open economy as they negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA), UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch said. Badenoch, who was in India for both a G20 trade and investment summit in Jaipur and FTA talks, said the deal will set a “precedence" due to its unique nature.“The UK has a relatively open economy compared to India. So of course, there will be more things that require movements on the Indian side.. if it was going to get full equivalence within the UK. I’m here to make sure that whatever deal we have, does not take anything away from the opportunities that are currently existing," Badenoch told Mint.