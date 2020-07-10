India must end dependence on imports of all equipment: PM Modi

India’s solar power tariffs hit a record low of ₹2.36 per unit during a bid conducted by state run Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd (SECI) last week. The auctions were dominated by foreign firms with the lowest bid placed by Spain’s Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica SA, followed by Italy’s Enel Group, Canada’s AMP Solar Group, France’s Eden Renewables and Ib Vogt Singapore Pte Ltd placing the second lowest tariff bid of ₹2.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). UK’s CDC Group-backed Ayana Renewable Power and Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power placed the third lowest bid of ₹2.38 per unit each. The previously recorded lowest solar bid was of ₹2.44 per unit in May 2017.