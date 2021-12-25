Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch on Saturday, said the country must ensure no one harms the unity among people and it remains secure.

He said Sikh Gurus had alerted people against dangers that are there in the society, and that everyone must work towards making the country a secure place. His statement comes two days after a blast at Punjab's Ludhiana district court complex, in which one person was killed and many were injured.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and the unity of the country. To achieve the dreams for which our Gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all," he said.

हमारे गुरुओं का योगदान केवल समाज और आध्यात्म तक ही सीमित नहीं है।



बल्कि हमारा राष्ट्र, राष्ट्र का चिंतन, राष्ट्र की आस्था और अखंडता अगर आज सुरक्षित है, तो उसके भी मूल में सिख गुरुओं की महान तपस्या है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2021

"The dangers against which the Gurus alerted us remain the same even today, so we have to be alert and also ensure that the country remains secure. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfil our commitment, and the country will reach new heights," he said.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour against Aurangzeb teaches how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. "Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," he said.

He said India is celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Prakash Utsav in 2021. "You must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan," he said, adding that it's a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth.

Earlier, PM Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," he said.

With ANI input

