Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India must ensure nobody hurts its dreams, unity: PM Modi on Gurpurab

India must ensure nobody hurts its dreams, unity: PM Modi on Gurpurab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read . 02:54 PM IST Livemint

“To achieve the dreams for which our Gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all,” says PM Modi

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch on Saturday, said the country must ensure no one harms the unity among people and it remains secure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch on Saturday, said the country must ensure no one harms the unity among people and it remains secure.

He said Sikh Gurus had alerted people against dangers that are there in the society, and that everyone must work towards making the country a secure place. His statement comes two days after a blast at Punjab's Ludhiana district court complex, in which one person was killed and many were injured.

He said Sikh Gurus had alerted people against dangers that are there in the society, and that everyone must work towards making the country a secure place. His statement comes two days after a blast at Punjab's Ludhiana district court complex, in which one person was killed and many were injured.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and the unity of the country. To achieve the dreams for which our Gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all," he said.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and the unity of the country. To achieve the dreams for which our Gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all," he said.

"The dangers against which the Gurus alerted us remain the same even today, so we have to be alert and also ensure that the country remains secure. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfil our commitment, and the country will reach new heights," he said.

"The dangers against which the Gurus alerted us remain the same even today, so we have to be alert and also ensure that the country remains secure. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfil our commitment, and the country will reach new heights," he said.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour against Aurangzeb teaches how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. "Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," he said.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur's valour against Aurangzeb teaches how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. "Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step," he said.

He said India is celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Prakash Utsav in 2021. "You must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan," he said, adding that it's a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth.

He said India is celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Prakash Utsav in 2021. "You must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan," he said, adding that it's a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth.

Earlier, PM Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," he said.

Also read: Punjab polls: Kejriwal makes big promises for lawyers. Read here

Also read: Punjab polls: Kejriwal makes big promises for lawyers. Read here

With ANI input

With ANI input

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!