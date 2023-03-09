India must gear up to curb volatility risks of international rupee: RBI Deputy Governor2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:19 PM IST
- Rao also said that internationalisation of rupee has its own benefits as well as challenges and risks which the country and the central bank will have to deal with
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said that India must prepare to manage the exchange rate volatility as the country progresses further towards internationalisation of the rupee.
