NEW DELHI :India must grow by at least 8-10% in the next 25 years in order to lift average per capita incomes, increase productivity and create jobs, said Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister in the Singapore government at the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on growth through inclusivity, inclusivity through growth.
“To lift per capita income significantly and to create many more jobs for a large young population, you need higher growth and 8-10% is the minimum that has to be achieved in the next 25 years," he said.
“India will have to accelerate the pace of reforms that has been started and reorient the role of government in to be able to build on the distinctive achievements of recent years," he said, while highlighting achievements of large scale provision of basic social amenities, digital and financial inclusion through Aadhaar and UPI.
The first speaker at the lecture, which finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said will become an annual event, Shanmugaratnam said that India will be able to achieve this growth rate on the back of several policy reforms, innovation in agriculture, simplification of labour laws and expansion of the PLI scheme for becoming a leader in exports.
He also added that India could achieve the growth rate by freeing up people in low-productivity activities in the rural sector besides convergence in the divergence of growth rates among states within India which will also boost growth.
He highlighted challenges of stagflation which was further accentuated due to the Russia-Ukraine war, structural shifts in environment and increased risks of pandemics which could derail social gains made by developing economies such as India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the occasion that India had developed policies to ensure growth with inclusivity which the government has been able to execute through the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.
Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the reform measures taken ranging from the goods and services tax (GST) and the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) to opening up of the coal mining, space and atomic energy sector along with the measures for financial inclusion in the country.
“Instead of ‘reforms by compulsion’, today’s India is preparing the roadmap for the next 25 years through ‘reforms by conviction’," he said, adding that the government sees reforms as a “win-win choice" for the welfare of the nation and the people, rather than a “necessary evil".
The government moving ahead with a roadmap for the year 2047 when India reaches 100 years of independence, Modi said.
Noting that government did not go ahead with big bailout packaged for demand-driven recovery, the Prime Minister said: “Our policy making is based on pulse of the people. We listen to more and more people and understand their needs and aspirations. Therefore we did not let populist impulses drive our policies. India has shown the world the difference between decision making driven by the people’s pulse and those based on populism during the pandemic."
He exuded confidence that the government’s approach for minimum governance, is resulting in “maximum output and outcomes" and the country is expanding its capacities across industries at a fast pace.
Speaking on the strides made in Covid-19 vaccination by Indian companies and growth of the space sector, he said that India’s private sector has played a very major role but these industries, while the government has provided strenght as a “partner in progress".
“It is because of the spirit of having faith in both the public and private sectors, that there is immense enthusiasm for growth in India."
