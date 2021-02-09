India must manage public finances better

To support, advise, and assess the first two pillars of the fiscal architecture, we need a third pillar which is an institutional mechanism commonly known as an independent fiscal council. Experience suggests that such an institution has contributed to assessing and monitoring fiscal policy, ensuring the effective implementation of fiscal rules, and strengthening fiscal performance. Independent scrutiny makes for better compliance with fiscal rules through their influence on the accuracy of budget forecasts. Several experts’ bodies and committees have recommended setting up of an independent fiscal council in India. Most recently, the FRBM Review Committee as well as previous finance commissions have recommended establishing such an institution with suggested functions and structure. As India emerges from the covid-induced crisis, it is a key step toward improving the credibility of fiscal management.