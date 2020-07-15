India must remain vocal for global

Third, there is a genuine concern that growing protectionist sentiment in many parts of the world could eventually lead to a reduction in global trade. However, decision makers should not focus on this risk alone. There is a huge opportunity as well—the reconfiguration of global supply chains away from China, partly because of rising wage costs in that country and partly because of the strategic concerns of the US and its allies. India should carefully weigh the relative impact of these two trends on its economy. We believe that the benefits of trade diversion from China will be more than the costs of trade destruction because of rising protectionism.