NEW DELHI: Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, in a conversation Congress's Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said India needs to open up its economy in a measured way but as quickly as possible in order to save jobs.

In a video conference, Rajan told Gandhi that the country also needs to spend ₹65,000 crore to support the poor--hit the hardest by the covid-19 pandemic-- and suggested empowering local bodies was key to ensuring good governance.

Rajan’s suggestion for quickly opening up the economy follows former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramaniam saying, earlier this week, that Indian policy makers should brace for a significant contraction in economy this fiscal.

“We need to open up in a measured way but as fast as possible so that people will have jobs. We do not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long," Rajan told Gandhi.

The interaction on Thursday, first of its kind, lasted nearly half an hour and was posted on micro blogging website Twitter. At one point in the interaction, while talking about the poor, Gandhi shifted to speaking in Hindi and Rajan followed.

Rajan, now a professor of finance at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, said finding the ₹65,000 crore for the poor was not a big challenge. “It is not a big amount. Our GDP is ₹200 trillion. Out of this, (Rs) 65,000 crore is not much. It can be done. We have to do it," Rajan said.

He also said India must prioritise lifting the lockdown. “First, we have to think of places where we can maintain social distancing. There is a lot of work needs to be done to create the systems and to ensure that the workplace is safe and how to deal with fresh infections to avoid a second lockdown," said Rajan.

He said it was not necessary to aim for 100% success in containing the spread of coronavirus infections through the lockdown, there need not be zero cases when the economy opens. That is unachievable, explained Rajan.

Rajan also said that decentralised administrations help in ensuring good governance outcomes.

Gandhi said empowering local bodies and panchayats in India has had a great effect. “It is, however, in retreat. Now we are going backwards to a bureaucratic based structure. If you look at the southern states, they are doing a better job because they are decentalised, unlike northern states," Gandhi said.

The interaction between the two largely focussed on the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy, the scale of unemployment it could generate and the need to do more for assisting the poor. Interestingly, Rajan spoke in detail about how India’s role in the pandemic could be about moulding global dialogue about the issue.

“In this situation, India can find opportunities for its industries, for its supply chains. But most importantly, we can try and mould the dialogue towards one which has greater place for more countries in the global order, a multi-polar global order rather than a single or a bipolar global order," Rajan said, adding that India was a big enough player to get its voice heard in the global economy.

More such interactions of Gandhi with sectoral experts are planned as the Congress party aims to refocus attention on dialogue around the economy and socio-political impact of the pandemic. It is being also seen as a bid to put the spotlight back on Gandhi who had stepped down as Congress president last year taking responsibility of party’s loss in national elections.

Rajan was appointed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry in 2012 for a year and later as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 2013 for a three-year period. He did not get the customary two-year extension at the RBI after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014, demitting office in 2016.

