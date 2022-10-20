India must set new goals as per constantly-evolving global scenario: Defence Minister

New Delhi: India must set new goals in accordance with the constantly-evolving global scenario and conduct reasearch and development with active private sector participation, said defence minister, Rajnath Singh on Thursday.
Addressing a seminar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence R&D – Synergistic Approach’ organized by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) as a part of the DefExpo, the minister said that the government has taken a number of policy reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence as it is crucial to stay ready to deal with future security challenges. “It is a matter of great pride that over 400 defence items will be procured from domestic vendors."
Singh added that there are certain steps which lay the foundation of a strong self-reliant defence industry which is sufficient to equip the armed forces with latest weapons/equipment. “With active participation of the private sector, the armed forces will be better prepared to deal with security challenges faced by the country."
“India has embarked on a journey of self-reliance of R&D in defence. Private sector will play a crucial role in taking us to the destination. Both public and the private sectors are the wheels, with which the R&D vehicle will move towards complete self-reliance. With collaborative efforts of the Government and the industry, we will realize the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’," he said.
The minister added that DRDO played a crucial role in synergizing the efforts of the industry, academia and defence R&D towards fueling India’s mission of ‘Aatmanirbharta’. “DRDO contributed towards enhancing the capability of the armed forces by developing various futuristic and first-of-its kind innovations and technologies. “The organization is no longer a sole service provider for defence R&D, but has also become a facilitator for in-house R&D and the private sector.“
Singh also felicitated the ‘Dare to Dream 3’ winners and launched the ‘Dare to Dream 4’ contest to encourage innovation through the Indian scientific community. He said that the contest promotes new ideas and innovative thinking in individuals and start-ups.
“The minister also presided over the signing of MoUs with academic institutions and Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization (NIIO), Indian Navy for the formation of DRDO-Industry-Academia - Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs). The academic institutions included IIT Roorkee, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU and Bharatiya University. The MoUs with academic institutions will initiate the work in the focused areas for advanced research in defence," said the Ministry of Defence.
