‘India must suspend all flights from China ASAP’: Congress leader Manish Tewari

‘India must suspend all flights from China ASAP’: Congress leader Manish Tewari2 min read . 12:54 PM IST
‘Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP,’ tweets Congress leader Manish Tewari
‘Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP,’ tweets Congress leader Manish Tewari
Amid rising Covid cases in China, Congress leader Manish Tewari has requested the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols", tweeted the Congress leader.
Amid rising Covid cases in China, Congress leader Manish Tewari has requested the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols", tweeted the Congress leader.
Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy also cautioned the government to act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to and from China.
Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy also cautioned the government to act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to and from China.
“Given India's extensive Covid Vaccines drive with effective vaccines there is no need for public panic on the surge in COVIDー19 cases in China. However having said that there is no place for inertia. We must act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to & from China," Dr Sangita Reddy tweeted.
“Given India's extensive Covid Vaccines drive with effective vaccines there is no need for public panic on the surge in COVIDー19 cases in China. However having said that there is no place for inertia. We must act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to & from China," Dr Sangita Reddy tweeted.
Covid data analyst Vijayanand said that the crisis in China will have no impact in India as the current Variants in China are only Omicron Sublineages BA.2.75, BA.5, BQ.1, XBB all these variants have been found in rest of world.
Covid data analyst Vijayanand said that the crisis in China will have no impact in India as the current Variants in China are only Omicron Sublineages BA.2.75, BA.5, BQ.1, XBB all these variants have been found in rest of world.
He further added that there is no reason for a worry or panic.
He further added that there is no reason for a worry or panic.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister today convened a meeting with a team of experts in Delhi, to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister today convened a meeting with a team of experts in Delhi, to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials.
With 131 fresh Covid infections, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday. The number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.
With 131 fresh Covid infections, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday. The number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry had urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.
Yesterday, the Health Ministry had urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.