‘India must suspend all flights from China ASAP’: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Amid rising Covid cases in China, Congress leader Manish Tewari has requested the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols", tweeted the Congress leader.

